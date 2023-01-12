A colleague believes that everything tastes better between two slices of bread. Think the chip butty, but he's also been known to turn meat pies into a sandwich. How about a scallop in a burger? This was actually a hit. A Quarter Pounder with a scallop shoved in the middle of it. The burger actually added a little more moisture - if we're allowed to say that word in a "food review" - to the scallop. Definitely recommend this upgrade.