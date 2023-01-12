The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Review

We put the McDonald's potato scallop - or is it potato cake - to the test

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated January 12 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
McDonald's has released "potato scallops with chicken salt" on to their menu. Picture supplied

The new potato option on the McDonald's menu has divided a nation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.