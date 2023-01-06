In the cookbook which inspired the tour, Flavour (with Ixta Belfrage, Penguin Random House Australia, $55), he lists 20 essential ingredients. From Aleppo chilli and anchovies to tamarind paste and rose harrisa. I reckon you could find it all at the Pialligo Market Grocer, it's full of amazing bits and pieces. And while he's there we'll get him a tour of the garden to check out all the produce. Sure it might be a rush, but it's all only nine minutes from the city centre.