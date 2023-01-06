This Yotam Ottolenghi dish has been bubbling away on the stovetop for close to three years but we're sure the flavour will be worth the wait when its finally served up later in the month.
After his Australian tour was cancelled first in 2021 and then again in 2022 due to the pandemic, the acclaimed chef is ready to serve up a night of entertainment this time around.
There'll be two performances of Flavour of Life: Live on stage, in Canberra on January 21, at 3pm and 7pm and tickets are still available.
Ottolenghi will share his experience as a chef, restaurateur and food writer, offering unique insights into how flavour is dialled up and why it works. He will also talk about his life in food: how his upbringing has influenced his food, the journey that led to his becoming a chef, opening seven delis and restaurants in London, and writing eight bestselling cookbooks.
He's in conversation with another of our favourites Alice Zaslavsky and I've been thinking about how the pair could knock over the time inbetween shows.
Suchandsuch, the new venture from the team behind the two-hatted Pilot, should be open by then. It's just a stone's throw from the Canberra Theatre. I'm hoping suchandsuch becomes the go-to place for theatre goers. We've needed something like that for a long time.
Or perhaps wander across London Circuit to Bar Rochford. While away an hour or two listening to some tunes, sampling some great wines. Did you know the chef is mentioned in a rap song, Ottolenghi by Loyle Carner. It's beautiful. Have a listen.
They ask about the bible I was reading
Told them that the title was misleading labelled it Jerusalem but really it's for cooking Middle-Eastern
It would be a good fit for the Rochford playlist.
With his focus on vegetables, and Zaslavsky's too, maybe Monster Kitchen and Bar might appeal. Here, the wholly vegetarian menu continues to go from strength to strength. I think they'd like it.
In the cookbook which inspired the tour, Flavour (with Ixta Belfrage, Penguin Random House Australia, $55), he lists 20 essential ingredients. From Aleppo chilli and anchovies to tamarind paste and rose harrisa. I reckon you could find it all at the Pialligo Market Grocer, it's full of amazing bits and pieces. And while he's there we'll get him a tour of the garden to check out all the produce. Sure it might be a rush, but it's all only nine minutes from the city centre.
It's too hard to narrow it down. Might have to kidnap him and keep him here for a few days. Or perhaps I could drop a few samples of local produce off at the Canberra Theatre to tantalise his tastebuds and lure him back.
Or that might just be weird. Here's a recipe to cook in the meantime.
One of the beauties of this dish lies in the exciting contrast between the hot, juicy tomatoes and fridge-cold yoghurt, so make sure the tomatoes are straight out of the oven and the yoghurt is straight out of the fridge. The heat of the tomatoes will make the cold yoghurt melt, invitingly, so plenty of crusty sourdough or focaccia to mop it all up with is a must alongside.
1. Preheat the oven to 200C fan.
2. Place the tomatoes in a mixing bowl with the olive oil, cumin seeds, sugar, garlic, thyme, oregano sprigs, lemon strips, 1/2 teaspoon of flaked salt and a good grind of pepper. Mix to combine, then transfer to a baking tray just large enough to fit all the tomatoes together snugly. Roast for 20 minutes, until the tomatoes are beginning to blister and the liquid is bubbling. Turn the oven to the grill setting and grill for 6-8 minutes, until the tomatoes start to blacken on top.
3. While the tomatoes are roasting, combine the yoghurt with the grated lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon of flaked salt. Keep in the fridge until ready to serve.
4. Once the tomatoes are ready, spread the chilled yoghurt on a platter (with a lip) or in a wide, shallow bowl, creating a dip in it with the back of a spoon. Spoon over the hot tomatoes, along with their juices, lemon skin, garlic and herbs, and finish with the picked oregano and chilli flakes. Serve at once, with some bread.
Serves 4 as a starter.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
