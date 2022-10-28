The Canberra Times
Pilot's Ross McQuinn, Dash Rumble and Mal Hanslow are taking a more casual approach in the city

October 28 2022 - 12:00am
Mal Hanslow, Dash Rumble and Ross McQuinn are expanding to a city venue. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The team behind Ainslie's award-winning restaurant Pilot are planning a new venue in the city, with Such and Such expected to open its doors in early December.

