The RUC has convinced the team from Canberra's favourite burger joint Grease Monkey to roll the food van over to the west side of Northbourne Avenue for a few weeks while kitchen renovations are happening at the club.
"A pub with no beer is bad but a pub with no food might be worse which is why we've collaborated with Grease Monkey for the next two weeks while the renovations are finishing up," says club manager Ned Scanlan.
"But don't worry, we have beer, the bar is at full service and the club's doing an expanded pizza menu and toasties and things but it's great to have Grease Monkey on site doing burgers and chicken.
"They've made it really for us, there are QR ordering codes throughout the club and the price point is great, they're parked right out front so you can just order and take it back to your table."
The renovations are part of a $4 million redevelopment that has breathed life into the 60-year-old club.
"We've just activated a whole lot of space, increasing the internal footprint by about 40 per cent," Scanlan says.
The main bar area now features banquette seating alongside high bar tables and stools. The deck has been covered with plenty of seating and big-screen televisions for catching sporting events and watching the bowls.
The RUC has always had a diverse clientele, bowlers, students, tradies and neighbouring residents all looking for somewhere local.
Scanlan said the renovations will definitely offer more for families now, with more space in the dining areas.
"And there's still plenty of room for everyone to come down and watch the football on the big screens too."
He believes the Canberra hospitality scene is thriving at the moment.
"This whole precinct between Lonsdale St and O'Connor and the city is going well but so is the Kingston Foreshore and the pubs and clubs in other parts of the city," he says.
"It's great to see everyone getting out again and supporting local businesses."
The Grease Monkey food van will be slinging burgers and fried chicken at The RUC from noon til late every day until January 22.
If you're holidaying at the Gold Coast later in the month, join Canberra's Jeanene Kennedy-Evans from Winederlust for a sunset wine tasting cruise. Originally from the Gold Coast, she is looking forward to hosting an event in her old home town. Set sail from Marina Mirage for a two-hour cruise enjoying five wine tastings and a grazing box from The Grazing Box Co. The focus will be on sparkling, whites and rosé. Tickets $99 (plus booking fee), non-alcoholic tickets available too for $89. Bookings by January 17 via eventbrite.com.au.
Join comedians Peter Helliar, Geraldine Hickey, Dilruk Jayasinha, Nath Valvo, Merrick Watts and local star Frankie McNair at Contentious Character vineyard for Grapes of Mirth on January 28. It's always the best day out: six hours of comedy, wine and music from 2-8pm. It's an 18+ event, strictly no BYO food or beverage, but grazing boards are available to purchase. There's also a return bus ticket. The vineyard is a 30 minute drive from Canberra. $89. Bookings via moshtix.com.au.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
