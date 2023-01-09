If you're holidaying at the Gold Coast later in the month, join Canberra's Jeanene Kennedy-Evans from Winederlust for a sunset wine tasting cruise. Originally from the Gold Coast, she is looking forward to hosting an event in her old home town. Set sail from Marina Mirage for a two-hour cruise enjoying five wine tastings and a grazing box from The Grazing Box Co. The focus will be on sparkling, whites and rosé. Tickets $99 (plus booking fee), non-alcoholic tickets available too for $89. Bookings by January 17 via eventbrite.com.au.

