Grease Monkey's food truck serving at The RUC in Turner while renovations are being finalised

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
January 10 2023 - 5:30am
RUC manager Ned Scanlan has welcomed the Grease Monkey food van to the premises. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The RUC has convinced the team from Canberra's favourite burger joint Grease Monkey to roll the food van over to the west side of Northbourne Avenue for a few weeks while kitchen renovations are happening at the club.

