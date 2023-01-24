The last time Canberra Capitals guard Shaneice Swain was in north Queensland, it was late last year in the aftermath of a family tragedy.
But amidst the loss of two close family members this season, the Cairns product has been bravely still able to perform on the court and record a breakout year in the WNBL.
Now the 19-year-old is returning north this week, eager to play in front of family and friends when the Capitals travel to Townsville to play the Fire.
And unlike when the Capitals played in Townsville in the second game of the season, Swain is now an Opal, making the upcoming game even more special, particularly in what's been a tough year.
"My whole family is going to be there so it'll be great to play in front of them again, and hopefully have another good game in Townsville," Swain said.
Two weeks ago, Swain was named in the extended Opals squad for the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The Capitals were in Melbourne for a game at the time, and being surrounded by teammates made it a memorable moment.
"We were in Melbourne and I was up in my room when it got announced," she said. "I hadn't seen anyone so when I walked downstairs, they all got around me. It's really exciting."
The Capitals have won just one game this season, but Swain has been a consistent standout, benefiting from the injury-hit squad, giving her more game-time than she's ever had.
"I've just been going out there and taking every opportunity to play hard and show everyone in the league what I can do," Swain said.
"Results-wise we can't change that, but we can just keep playing hard which is what we all continue to do.
"It's so important for everyone. It feels so good for everyone to just keep fighting it out to the end. Doesn't matter what the result is everyone will just keep playing."
The Capitals were hoping to have starting centre Alex Bunton back soon, but they won't rush the process.
"She's not too far off," coach Kristen Veal said.
"Bunts is good, she's progressing well. She's going into running this week and she's getting through everything relatively pain free."
With the squad boosted by the return of Britt Smart and Lizzy Tonks, Veal said they will head north with a bit more confidence.
"We've got some more bodies back in and go in feeling like we can have a decent crack at it rather than just surviving the road trip," she said.
