Much of the focus of Fair Work is on the business side of things. They do a great job in providing support and education services to businesses in need of advice to ensure that they are doing the right thing. They have also taken corporate giants like Coles, Woolworths and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia to court alleging significant legislative breaches including underpaying staff and breaching auditing requirements. Holding the big guys to account is a massive undertaking and one that we are all grateful that the Fair Work Ombudsman is there to lead.