Agriculture scientist John Angus appointed Member of the Order of Australia for nitrogen fertiliser research

By Michelle Slater
Updated January 26 2023 - 8:32am, first published 5:30am
Dr John Angus is being recognised for his services to agriculture. Picture supplied

An agricultural scientist who unearthed the capacity for nitrogen-based fertilisers to increase the nation's dryland crop yields has been appointed a Member of the Order of Australia.

