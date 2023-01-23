The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

The body of a woman was recovered off Captains Beach, in Jervis Bay, marking the third fatality this summer

Alex Crowe
PB
By Alex Crowe, and Peter Brewer
Updated January 24 2023 - 8:08am, first published January 23 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The death of a woman in Jervis Bay has added to what has been a horror summer for drownings on beaches at the popular South Coast holiday destination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.