The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

Was Dylan Alcott a good Australian of the Year?

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dylan Alcott had an impossible task.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.