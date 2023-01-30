The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Real Steel Group: How the stuff of dreams emerges from a quiet back street in Queanbeyan

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 30 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David "Naz" Navik, Steve Mommsen and Jimmy Trapp inside the Queanbeyan workshop where the Porsche judged Summernats grand champion was crafted. Picture by Keegan Carroll

In a quiet back street in East Queanbeyan, a small group of car nuts are quietly chasing their dreams in a world-class, no-fuss manner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.