The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Australia's best young basketball players chase big hoop dreams at National Performance Camp in Canberra

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roman Siulepa and Savannah Metcalfe at the AIS this week. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A former rugby centre wanting to blaze the trail for Polynesian kids, and an over two-metre tall 16-year-old who idolises Lauren Jackson are part of the 50-strong group of young basketball stars that have descended on Canberra this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.