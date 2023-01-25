The Canberra Times
Home/News/Economics
Opinion

Theo Gibbons, Adam Triggs | Government contracts are doled out in a bad way

By Theo Gibbons, Adam Triggs
January 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newer businesses should compete for contracts and yet the current system is designed against this end. Picture Shutterstock

With money comes power, as the old saying goes. And there's one organisation that spends more money each year than anyone else in Australia: the federal government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Economics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.