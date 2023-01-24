Chainsaws and tools suspected to have been used in illegal tree felling in Namadgi National Park have been seized following police searches in Torrens and Greenway on Tuesday.
The items, alleged to have been stolen, were located alongside drugs, firearm parts, ammunition and firewood believed to be unlawfully obtained.
ACT police said it recovered a "significant amount" of personal property believed to have been taken from Canberra residences and rural locations in the past year.
By working closely with ACT Parks and Conservation service, police said they expected to lay charges against people of interest in coming days.
Police believe two men were receiving stolen chainsaws and other equipment to vandalise endangered tree species which were then sold for personal gain.
"While a significant amount of stolen property has been recovered, the investigation remains active and ongoing," ACT Policing said.
The property is believed to have been stolen from the southern and western districts of the ACT over the last 12 months, with officers from ACT Policing's Rural Patrol leading a targeted investigation into the thefts and burglaries.
Rod Anderson, Acting Superintendent, ACT Policing South District, said that working closely with partner agencies and the Canberra community would help to bring criminals before the court.
"Every theft and burglary should be reported to police as they can contribute to an intelligence picture.
"In this situation, such intelligence has allowed us to obtain search warrants, recover the stolen goods and protect these endangered trees," Acting Superintendent Anderson said.
If you have experienced a theft or burglary, please make a report to police on 131 444.
