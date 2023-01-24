The Canberra Times
ACT Policing recover stolen property after community tip off about suspected illegal logging in Namadgi National Park

Updated January 25 2023 - 9:20am, first published 9:15am
Police have seized a 'significant' amount of items believed to have been stolen from Canberra properties. Picture ACT Policing

Chainsaws and tools suspected to have been used in illegal tree felling in Namadgi National Park have been seized following police searches in Torrens and Greenway on Tuesday.

