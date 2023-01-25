The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

Henry Reynolds | January 26 as Australia Day is attached to Australia's dwindling sense of Britishness

By Henry Reynolds
Updated January 25 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 11:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Debate about Australia Day began early this year. The Albanese government rescinded the regulations which forced local government to hold citizenship ceremonies on the 26th.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.