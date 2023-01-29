The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Small group tuition would help Australia's struggling students: Grattan Institute report

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
January 30 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Small-group tutoring programs have been shown to improve students' academic achievement. Picture Shutterstock

Small group tutoring should be rolled out systematically across all Australian schools to help students catch up on vital literacy and numeracy skills, a new report from the Grattan Institute argues.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.