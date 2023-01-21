The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse

ChatGPT and artificial intelligence forces educators to rethink assessments

Sarah Lansdown
By Sarah Lansdown
January 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Canberra associate professor Dr Abu Barkat ullah says artificial intelligence has the potential to be used to personalise learning. Picture by James Croucher

A groundbreaking artificial intelligence program is forcing universities and other education institutions to rewrite their academic integrity policies before the start of the semester.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Lansdown

Sarah Lansdown

Canberra Times education reporter

Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra Times app browse
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.