The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

An interview with a robot on the impact of Artificial Intelligence on the public service

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
December 31 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

We writers of words should be worried. Machines can now write as well as most of us. The recent leap in the ability of artificial intelligence has big implications for journalists (no tears, please) but also for teachers and public servants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.