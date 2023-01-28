The Canberra Times
Alexander Maconochie Centre's $600,000 body scanners sit idle as drugs leak in behind the wire

By Peter Brewer
Updated January 29 2023 - 7:45am, first published 5:30am
The sally port at the Alexander Maconochie Centre. Picture by Rohan Thomson

The seizure of contraband drugs, mobile phones and SIM cards inside Canberra's jail hit a three-year high last year, with the long-awaited full body scanners yet to be commissioned to help curb the problem.

