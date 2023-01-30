The Canberra Times
Public servants told to rank priority workplace conditions ahead of wage bargaining

By Harley Dennett
January 30 2023 - 11:45am
Trade-offs come as public servants have seen their wages fall behind inflation and the private sector. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The 15.4 per cent Commonwealth public service superannuation rate has been pitted against the 38-hour week and time off for Christmas in a straw poll of APS workplace conditions that matter the most.

Public Service Editor

I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

