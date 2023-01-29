The Canberra Times
Public Eye: Bizarre warnings to scare APS grads, robodebt miracle of 'God', social media warning

Sarah Basford Canales
Harley Dennett
Olivia Ireland
By Sarah Basford Canales, Harley Dennett, and Olivia Ireland
· January 30 2023 - 5:30am
An orientation session slide show for 2022 graduates at the Attorney-General's department. Picture screenshot

Ever wondered what's involved in training to be a public service graduate? The Canberra Times has been investigating and can now reveal some of the stranger lessons and expectations placed on the fresh-faced employees.

