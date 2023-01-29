Ever wondered what's involved in training to be a public service graduate? The Canberra Times has been investigating and can now reveal some of the stranger lessons and expectations placed on the fresh-faced employees.
Orientation sessions run for a few days or weeks depending on departments, and are a key part of becoming a "grad".
Documents from freedom of information requests to multiple departments reveal both the boring and bizarre expectations heaped on graduates.
Slides for orientation sessions in the Attorney-General's Department equate "loose tweets" to revealing state secrets during World War II.
The well-known slogan "loose lips might sink ships" was used throughout the United States in 1941 to discourage members of the public discussing the war effort because of the risk enemy spies were listening.
Turns out a tweet by an APS3 policy stream graduate could have the same level of consequences, as a slide showed an altered version of the 1941 poster, captioned with "loose tweets sink fleets".
Many questions were raised. Is the AG's department a fleet? And would a grad tweeting something "loose" cause it to sink?
Meanwhile across Brisbane Avenue at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the grads there seem to have been told over multiple slides they are leaders.
Not only leaders, but DFAT leaders.
What are the attributes of a DFAT leader? According to their orientation it involves people-orientation, self-awareness, courage, resilience, integrity, drive and commitment.
Feeling validated yet?
Included in these awe-inspiring slides is a quote from the one and only American author, speaker and pastor with expertise in leadership, John C. Maxwell.
"Real leadership is being the person others will gladly and confidently follow," one slide says.
Lets hope the 2022 intake felt like DFAT leaders when they were deployed to the passport office. Considering graduates raised concerns about their experiences there with the Community and Public Service Union, it's unlikely they found much inspiration in that section of the department.
If you're wanting puppy perks, definitely try nab a job in the Department of Defence as they will go the extra mile to covering the cost of pet relocation for interstate graduates coming to Canberra, documents from its grad program reveal.
It's important to note though that your pet cannot stay in the week-long temporary hotel accommodation they provide.
Another win of the defence program is whether you're in the spook stream or policy officer stream, everyone will have the opportunity to attend the "exclusive, local event at the Royal Military College in Duntroon".
What does this involve?
Well grads will be lining up for an "action-packed day" full of weapons displays, medical displays, hands on activities as well as listen to capability and deployment briefings.
Of course who could forget the secretary's book club from the Department of Home Affairs?
Grads have the once in a lifetime opportunity to sit in a circle to discuss Henry Kissinger with secretary Mike Pezzullo.
Last but certainly not least, there's the Australia Federal Police. The agency mostly redacted the content from its orientation slides, however one showed screenshots of articles on former AFP officer Ben Hampton being jailed for selling secret information.
We can only guess this was in the AFP's "what not to do" session for grads.
Like with the national same-sex marriage postal survey the Australian Public Service Commission is getting ready to provide advice for public servants how they can participate in debate surrounding the Voice to Parliament referendum.
Public servants were given a stern warning by then commissioner John Lloyd in 2017 not to violate APS values, including being respectful, courteous, and impartial during the survey.
Even a like on a social media post could trigger action against them, Commonwealth employees were told.
If there's one agency that doesn't need to be told to keep views under wraps and out of the workplace it is the Australian Electoral Commission, who will be running the referendum with the same impartiality requirement as it runs elections.
There's one key witness the Robodebt Royal Commission lawyers have not yet added to their witness list: God.
Specifically, the person Services Australia call-centre staff called "God" and was the last line of support for retiree Rosemary Gay when all previous officials had given up.
Ms Gay was a victim of a false $65,000 robodebt that took years to be recalculated to just $120 and then canceled altogether.
She said she was eventually transferred up to God - the term she recalled the call-centre workers telling her was used for the most senior person in the department who could help.
God told Ms Gay he had her file in front of him and immediately realised there was no way she owed the figure in the debt notice.
The counsel assisting asked how she felt after her conversation with God.
Ms Gay replied that she felt like the nightmare situation that had terrorised her since the debt notice first appeared in her letterbox would now get fixed.
When there was no further communication, she logged into myGov online account for answers.
Unfortunately, she realised her debt had been recalculated to $6683 and that was still wrong.
A miracle of God maybe, but not the one that Ms Gay needed that day.
Any recollection of his actual name has been lost to time, which might make a summons to testify a bit of a challenge.
Jim Molan's funeral at Duntroon last week blended both military and Catholic traditions, but the choice of song might still have surprised some of the well-connected attendees farewelling the senator and soldier.
Linda Hurley, wife of Governor General David Hurley, was not asked to lead mourners in song as she often does with a rendition of You Are My Sunshine at events attended by the Vice Regal couple.
Instead, they were cheered up with Puff the Magic Dragon - the 1963 Peter, Paul and Mary version - before the commencement of the religious service.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered federal politics and public sector, court and crime, local news, arts, education and business. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
