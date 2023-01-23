The Canberra Times
Robodebt royal commission: Rachelle Miller, Alan Tudge, Christian Porter to give evidence

Harley Dennett
Harley Dennett
January 24 2023 - 5:30am
Former Liberal staffer Rachelle Miller will give evidence about her former boss Alan Tudge at the robodebt royal commission. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Lawyers for the robodebt royal commission will use its next block of hearings to examine how the former federal government smeared critics of the unlawful scheme.

