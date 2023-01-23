The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Liz Cosson on the human cost of DVA soldiering on with insufficient resources

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated January 23 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liz Cosson reflects her retirement from the DVA after a career public service and ADF. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Veterans' Affairs department would "not have survived" the last few years had it not been for the groundwork laid earlier, transforming an outdated institution into one that really knew its clients, says its retiring secretary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Public Service Editor

I'm the Public Service Editor and Senior Political Reporter for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community brought me to political journalism, where I've covered eight budgets, four national elections in two countries, Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.