The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Jack Waterford | Robodebt royal commission should affirm one thing about govt legal advice

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
January 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The extraordinary evidence about the political and administrative approach to compliance with the rule of law emerging from the robodebt royal commission suggests that the commission should slightly widen its inquiry to consider again the role of lawyers within the Commonwealth, and the duties of lawyers and public servants to the rule of law.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.