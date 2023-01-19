Federally, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Energy Minister Chris Bowen announced late last year that the May 2023 budget will include funding for homes and business to electrify, as part of the government's Energy Bill Relief Plan, which saw it bring the cartel to heel by capping gas wholesales prices and legislating a requirement for the industry to retain reasonable pricing in the future. This support for electrification was widely hailed, including by groups such as the Property Council of Australia.