The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra
Explainer

Xiujian Peng | China's population is now shrinking. So what does that mean for the world?

By Xiujian Peng
Updated January 20 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

China's National Bureau of Statistics has confirmed what researchers such as myself have long suspected - that 2022 was the year China's population turned down, the first time that has happened since the great famine brought on by Chinese leader Mao Zedong in 1959-1961.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.