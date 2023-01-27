Men are more supportive of an Australian republic than women, a survey conducted by ACM shows.
The survey of 1060 respondents across Australia, conducted between January 17 and 19, found 57 per cent of men surveyed supported breaking away from the British monarchy.
Women were less likely to support a republic at 47 per cent.
Nationally, those surveyed were 52 per cent supportive of establishing a republic with an Australian head of state, and 32 per cent opposed.
Sixteen per cent of respondents were unsure.
Canberrans showed the highest support for the move, followed by those in Victoria, while people from Tasmania and South Australia were most opposed.
Across age groups, more people were supportive of a republic than opposed.
Of the youngest respondents, aged 18-29, 53 per cent were supportive, 32 per cent opposed and 16 per cent unsure.
Comparatively, 60 per cent of those aged 70 and over were supportive of a republic, while 31 per cent of them were opposed and nine per cent undecided.
"We need to stand on our own two feet," one man in the oldest group polled said of why he supported a republic.
"British royalty has no real relevance to Australia anymore, especially our Indigenous Australians."
A woman aged 18-29 also pointed to reconciliation in her response.
"Even before the queen's death, I thought the whole concept of an unelected monarchy was a sad hangover from medieval times," she said.
"Even sadder now that we are trying to have discussions about Aboriginal land back and decolonisation."
Those who were opposed to breaking away from the monarchy said leaving the Commonwealth would be messy and isolate Australia.
"We have flourished and become prosperous as a nation thus far," a woman in the 50 to 59-year-old group said.
"Why change it now? We have our independence within the security of a strong Commonwealth. Why would we want to break away?"
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has not committed to a referendum on an Australian republic, instead making the Indigenous Voice to Parliament the priority for 2023.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Mr Albanese said it would be an "inappropriate" time to discuss the republic, but did not rule out a future referendum.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
