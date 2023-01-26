Australians surveyed by ACM were mostly supportive of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, as the issue dominated rallies and events on Thursday.
Responses from 1060 Australians across the nation showed 63 per cent of them supported the Indigenous Voice, while 24 per cent were opposed, and 14 per cent unsure.
The survey, conducted by ACM and Chi Squared Research between January 17 and 19, found the strongest support in the ACT, at 79 per cent, followed by Victoria, where 71 per cent of respondents were supportive.
Women were more likely to respond positively, 68 per cent of those surveyed were supportive, as were 57 per cent of men.
Support was also 50 per cent or higher across all age groups surveyed.
The Indigenous Voice would establish an advisory body which Parliament would consult on legislative matters that affect Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has promised to call a referendum on the Voice, and to recognise First Nations people in Australia's Constitution this year, though an exact date has not yet been announced.
Asked about why she was supportive of the Indigenous Voice, one woman in the 18 to 29-year-old bracket said it would be crucial for implementing change in Australia.
"In order for this country to practice culturally safe politics in regards to matters such as land and healthcare, it is crucial for our government to hear the voices of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders and put processes into place that people within these communities want," she said.
Another woman, aged 30-39, said she thought the Voice was important as way to recognise First Nations peoples' histories in Australia, and to move forward.
"It acknowledges our past and the centuries-long custodians of the country, but also gives them more ability to actively shape the policies and programs needed to finally and effectively close the gap," she said.
In Tasmania, 38 per cent of respondents opposed the Voice, followed by Queensland, at 35 per cent.
The topic emerged strongly on Thursday at Invasion Day and Australia Day events around the country.
In Canberra, where 79 per cent were supportive, 14 per cent opposed and six per cent unsure, the Aboriginal Tent Embassy spoke out against the Voice at its Sovereignty Day protest.
The embassy does not believe the advisory body will be representative of all First Nations communities, and that it will jeopardise their sovereignty.
Rally co-organiser, and the daughter of one of the embassy's founders, Nioka Coe, said moving forward with the Voice would silence First Nations peoples.
"One of the biggest issues in this country is that our people are always silenced, that we have no voice in this country," she said.
"And we're talking about the constitutional recognition; what that will do will silence our voice in this country, because the people that are the organisers ... or the people that run this country, they haven't sat down with any of our people.
"They haven't come to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy or sat at the campfire or discussed any terms with our people," Ms Coe told the hundreds of protesters gathered in Canberra.
"At the moment, the situation of our people in these countries that were always pushed aside, we're treated like aliens in our own country, enough is enough."
The results of the poll also showed 14 per cent of respondents across the country were unsure about the Voice to Parliament.
Of the states and territories, Queenslanders were the most uncertain at 35 per cent, followed by those in South Australia, at 22 per cent.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
