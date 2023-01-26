The Canberra Times
Hundreds march to Aboriginal Tent Embassy on Australia Day in Canberra

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated January 26 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 3:10pm
Hundreds of protesters marched to the Aboriginal Tent Embassy on Australia Day, demanding the date be changed and a treaty and truth-telling be prioritised over a Voice to Parliament.

