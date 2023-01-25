The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Canberra's January 26 Sovereignty Day protests to focus on truth telling, opposition to the Voice

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
January 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sovereignty Day protest co-organiser Nioka Coe at the Aboriginal Tent Embassy. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament will dominate Thursday's protests against January 26 celebrations in Canberra with rally organisers wanting to shift the focus back to sovereignty and truth-telling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.