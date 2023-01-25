The upcoming Indigenous Voice to Parliament will dominate Thursday's protests against January 26 celebrations in Canberra with rally organisers wanting to shift the focus back to sovereignty and truth-telling.
Representatives from the Aboriginal Tent Embassy, who are involved in planning the day's speeches and march, will say they don't support the upcoming push for constitutional recognition as previously reported by The Canberra Times.
The rally will take place in Garema Place at 9.30am for a series of speeches before protesters begin a march to the tent embassy on Kings Terrace.
Rally co-organiser, and the daughter of one of the embassy's founders, Nioka Coe, said this year's focus would be to outline why the key Labor election promise creates more problems than it fixes.
"Australia is very diverse. There's over 500 different nations within Australia. We want everybody to have a place at that table, not [just] the government's select individuals that keep selling us out," Ms Coe said.
"They want to start talking treaty process? That's what we're saying. Let's talk about decolonisation.
"They want to have a Voice to Parliament and have another referendum? Why don't they have a referendum to break away from the crown? Let's start real conversations with Australian people."
If passed, the vote would allow a change to the constitution allowing for the creation of a permanent advisory body - the Voice to Parliament - which would consult with federal parliament on laws and policies relating to the lives of Indigenous Australians.
While a model has yet to be decided, a report by Indigenous professor Marcia Langton and the federal government's key adviser on the Voice, Professor Tom Calma, have proposed the body be made up of 24 members.
The proposed model's membership would include two from each state, territory and the Torres Strait Islands, an additional member for remote parts of NSW, the Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia and a member for mainland Torres Strait Islanders.
Ms Coe said elders at the tent embassy had decided to change the name of Thursday's protests in the capital from "invasion" or "survival" to sovereignty - a key aim for the embassy.
"We don't want to live in the past. We have survived. We're here in present day," Ms Coe said.
"[Our elders] want to start looking at asserting our rights as sovereign people on this day because this place is very significant to Aboriginal people. And this is where our last line of resistance is, here in this country."
For years, momentum has slowly been building for a campaign to change the date Australia holds its national holiday.
Australia Day, held on January 26 every year, marks the day the First Fleet landed at Sydney Cove in 1788.
Some government departments and businesses this year will allow staff to choose whether they want to acknowledge the day by working through it and electing another day off in lieu.
But Ms Coe said changing the date would not solve any of the issues faced by Indigenous communities around the country.
"The date change is the least of our problems with what is happening in our communities," she said.
"Stop the war on our people. We're still burying our kids. Our kids are being killed in the streets for walking home from school. Kids have been locked up at an alarming rate in this country.
"These are more important things that need to be addressed."
The tent embassy will also be celebrating its 51st year on the site after four men - Ghillar Michael Anderson, Billy Craigie, Tony Coorey and Bertie Williams - stuck a beach umbrella in the grass outside Old Parliament House in 1972.
Ms Coe, whose father is Billy Craigie and has spent much of her life at the Canberra site, said the fight remained the same decades later.
Along with others at the tent embassy, she said it's about keeping the fight alive with the next generation too.
"The only changes that come in this country for our people is when we stood here on this place and fought for it," she said.
"Anything that we ever had to get in this country, we had to fight for."
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
