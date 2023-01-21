The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Aboriginal Tent Embassy says it won't support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
January 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Representatives of the Aboriginal Tent Embassy say they will not support an Indigenous Voice to Parliament and will urge others to vote "no" against a referendum at Thursday's protests in the national capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Basford Canales

Sarah Basford Canales

Canberra Times journalist

I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.