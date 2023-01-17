The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Voice to Parliament debate likely to increase psychological distress among Indigenous peoples

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated January 18 2023 - 6:48am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director of Mayi Kuwayu, the National Centre for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Wellbeing, Professor Raymond Lovett. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Voice to Parliament debate is likely to increase psychological distress among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islands people, worsening their mental health and increasing demand for support services, experts have warned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.