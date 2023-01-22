The Canberra Times
Home/Video

Canberra to get a new cancer research centre: ACT government

Lanie Tindale
By Lanie Tindale
Updated January 28 2023 - 10:42am, first published January 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government is investing more than $7 million into a cancer research centre, with designs of the 449 square metre space released on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lanie Tindale

Lanie Tindale

Reporter

I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I am now a general news reporter, with a focus on health. lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Video
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.