Canberra A-League Men's team another step closer after APL CEO Danny Townsend visit

By David Polkinghorne
Updated January 29 2023 - 5:37pm, first published January 28 2023 - 5:00pm
A-Leagues CEO Danny Townsend was in Canberra to meet with the ACT Government and Senator David Pocock last week. Picture Getty Images

A Canberra A-League team is a step closer to becoming a reality after Australian Professional Leagues boss Danny Townsend met with the ACT government for "preliminary discussions".

