For years Rugby Australia officials have been touting the "golden decade".
The nation will host some of the biggest events in the sport throughout the next 10 years, culminating with the 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
It's a tournament RA hopes to secure dual gold in the men's and women's rugby sevens finals, however there are plenty of other events to focus on along the way.
Senior RA officials, understandably, have thrown every egg in the golden decade basket in an effort to turn their sport around.
So while the timing may have surprised, the luring of Eddie Jones back home was simply the next step in the quest for success.
The veteran coach officially started his second tenure in charge of the Wallabies on Sunday and the stakes could not be higher.
Putting aside the controversial nature of Dave Rennie's dismissal, Jones has five years to secure the biggest trophies in the sport.
Should he deliver on his promise, Australian rugby could finally awake from its slumber and make amends for the mistakes made after the 2003 World Cup.
Jones departed two years after that tournament and has enjoyed considerable success across the globe in the time since.
Optimism is high within Australia he will turn the Wallabies into world beaters, if not this year, in time for the 2027 World Cup.
Brumbies legend Joe Roff played under Jones for both club and country and has no doubts the coach will have the team in the mix in time for this year's showpiece event.
"Eddie's at the top of his game," Roff said. "He's world-leading, he runs a tight ship, he has high expectations of everyone around him and high expectations of himself.
"He has a focus on success, a commitment to success. He'll shake things up, but all with the goal of improving performances, not just from players but the organisation and everyone around the team."
Roff played through Australian rugby's glory years, tasting Super Rugby success with the Brumbies in 2001 and 2004, featured in the 2001 series victory over the British and Irish Lions and was on the field when Johnny Wilkinson broke the nation's heart in the 2003 World Cup final.
It was a period in which Wallabies players were rock stars and fans packed out stadiums to support their national team.
The code has been in a steady decline since the success of the 2003 World Cup, a trajectory illustrated by the 20-year Bledisloe Cup drought.
Jones, as is his way, won't be afraid to change things up and will shake up the national structure when he gets to work.
The future of assistants Laurie Fisher and Dan McKellar will likely be decided this week, the pair set to meet with the new boss over the coming days.
Training methods are bound to change, players will be put on notice and expectations will be high.
Jones demands the best and it's likely a looming tour of the five Super Rugby franchises will set the tone for his tenure.
With interest in the sport waning over the years, Australia boasts a growing number of dormant rugby fans waiting to be given a reason to jump behind the Wallabies.
Jones provides the first step in that process and will ensure the team is always in the headlines, always in the minds of both hardcore and casual spectators.
Roff recalls with fond memories the way the nation got behind the Wallabies in 2001 and 2003 and he's confident those giddy heights can again be reached.
"All of the true believers in Australian rugby have felt like the team's on the cusp of sustained success," he said. "We think it's just around the corner.
"There's no lack of talent, Eddie knows how to get the best out of teams and players. People are talking about rugby again for all the right reasons, there's a sense of optimism around the sport."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
