The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Eddie Jones' arrival as Wallabies coach sets the tone for Australia's golden decade

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated January 29 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Wallabies coach Eddie Jones takes over the team with the sport at a crossroads in Australia. Picture Getty Images

For years Rugby Australia officials have been touting the "golden decade".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.