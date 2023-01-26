Corey Toole admits he'd be lying if he didn't spend some time watching the Sydney Sevens this weekend.
It's a competition the former Australian sevens flyer never had the chance to contest, COVID putting the event on hiatus since 2020.
But while he would have loved to represent his country on home soil, Toole has turned his focus to a new goal. Securing a start in the Brumbies' Super Rugby season opener next month.
It was in the sevens arena the speedy back burst on to the scene, making an instant impact after his call up to the national side at the start of the 2021-22 season.
Individual and team accolades quickly followed; Toole named rookie of the year, impact player of the year and selected in the team of the year as Australia took out the overall World Series crown.
Sevens, however, is now in the rearview mirror after he returned to Canberra to pursue his Brumbies and Wallabies dream.
Stephen Larkham's side will play a trial against the NSW Waratahs in Griffith next Saturday before they take on the Rebels in Wagga the following week.
Toole is set to earn first crack at a starting wing spot next week and he's determined to make the jumper his own before the Super Rugby competition kicks off in Sydney on February 24.
"It would have been good to have played at home in front of friends and family but it got cancelled due to COVID," Toole said. "It's unfortunate but I'm loving it here in Canberra.
"The Brumbies are a great organisation with a great culture, I'm loving the boys and hopefully we're building something special this year."
The Brumbies have welcomed back their Wallabies stars throughout the past two weeks as they continue to build into a busy year.
A World Cup will see the load on Australian players carefully managed in trials and during the season.
Their return has proved an immediate boost for the remainder of the squad after more than two months toiling away in Canberra.
Toole has closely latched on to veteran halfback Nic White and outside back Tom Wright and attempted to learn as much as possible from the experienced pair.
A regular on the wing for the Brumbies in recent years, Wright is likely to shift to fullback following the off-season departure of Tom Banks.
That leaves Toole in a battle with the likes of Ben O'Donnell, Declan Meredith, Jesse Mogg and Andy Muirhead for the remaining positions in the back three.
Given the lessons he's preened off Wright, the 22-year-old is confident his sevens skills will allow him to make an instant impact for the Brumbies.
"It's unreal to have the Wallabies back," he said. "They are adding a lot of experience and helping the younger boys out, ensuring we know our roles.
"Wrighty and Whitey have had heaps of pointers, they know the whole system. I'm trying to soak as much as I can off them and hopefully add it to my game."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
