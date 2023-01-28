The Canberra Times
'Not healthy': Canberra United put heat on A-Leagues over 'stupid' summer schedule

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 28 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 6:22pm
Ellie Brush feeling defeated after Western United's second goal. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberra United have called for an urgent re-think on the A-League Women schedule after they equalled their worst loss of the season, thrashed 5-0 by ladder leaders Western United in oppressively hot conditions at McKellar Park on Saturday afternoon.

