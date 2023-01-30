Welfare recipients aren't fooled by this latest spin about ending our woes. Reacting to the Treasurer's announcement, Jen Hogben said, "I'm in [Social Services Minister] Amanda Rishworth's electorate and more of the same is not going to get the people here out of poverty. Why don't they just trust us with the money to make our own spending decisions? Just looked at our bills for the next month and they exceed our JobSeeker income."