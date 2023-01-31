The Canberra Times
ACT court finds Danny Klobucar guilty of choking man in vigilante attack

Updated January 31 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:20am
Danny Klobucar, right, outside the ACT courts building in 2016. Picture by Jamila Toderas

A killer, who fatally bashed a man he believed to be a paedophile 10 years ago, has been found guilty of choking a suspected child abuser unconscious in a similar vigilante attack.

