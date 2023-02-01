The Canberra Times
Amanda Vanstone | Noel Pearson is wrong: hope isn't lost with Voice 'no' vote

Amanda Vanstone
By Amanda Vanstone
February 2 2023 - 5:30am
Noel Pearson in Canberra this week. His comments around a failed Voice make for an ugly proposition, says Amanda Vanstone. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

The Voice debate has turned ugly. Why do we have a debate where people with good intentions but with doubts about the Voice proposal are made to feel they are racist. It is playing the race card in the ugliest and most cynical of ways. When key Voice proponents take an ugly "Your with us or against us" stance they establish a battle ground, not a conversation. This is not a good sign for the progress of reconciliation. It may be an ugly insight into what might happen under the Voice if it comes to pass.

Columnist

Amanda Vanstone is a former senator for South Australia, a former Howard government minister, and a former ambassador to Italy. She hosts Counterpoint on ABC Radio National and writes fortnightly for ACM.

