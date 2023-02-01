One of the more ridiculous aspects of Pearson's remarks is that it suggests that history will just stop. It's as if we arrive at this point, choose not to go down the road he sees as beneficial and there is no other road to take. We just decamp from history's moving wagon and sit still. It's rubbish. Worse, for him, it effectively says he is simply incapable of imagining other proposals that would help produce better outcomes for Indigenous Australians. There's one thing certain about change ... it keeps coming. Is there nothing more in his mental tank? For someone who usually has a lot to say, that's a very weird thing to say. It follows that if the Voice doesn't get up we needn't ask his view because he's already told us there's nothing that can be done.