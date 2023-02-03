Lifeblood urging people to donate blood ahead of World Cancer Day

As part of World Cancer Day this Saturday, Lifeblood is calling on people to support cancer patients by donating blood and plasma.
There's a common misconception that most blood is required during trauma or emergency situations, however cancer patients undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatment require regular blood transfusions.
Lifeblood has teamed up with fashion designer Camilla Franks who has designed a limited-edition bandage to raise awareness of how donated blood and plasma can help people living with cancer.
Local Canberran Leanne Coveney has had several blood transfusions during her breast cancer treatment.
"I required blood transfusions right throughout my treatment for my chemotherapy and radiation. So I had multiple transfusions across an eight-month period," Ms Coveney said.
Leanne's husband Richard Coveney was not allowed to donate blood to his wife because of a ban on people who had lived in the United Kingdom during the mad cow disease epidemic.
Since December 2000, those who had spent a total of six months or more in the UK between 1980 and 1996 were prevented from donating blood.
In June last year the Therapeutic Goods Administration overturned the ban to allow hundred of donors to support their loved ones during their cancer treatments.
But it meant Mr Coveney could only start donating blood to his wife after the ban was lifted, which was towards the end of Leanne's treatment.
"When I was going through my cancer treatment, he wasn't allowed to donate. He was only able to donate until recently," Ms Coveney said.
Leanne also established a donation group called "donut be jabby" which is a sarcastic referral to their family doughnut business.
According to Australian Red Cross Lifeblood, the rule change made it possible for 18,000 more people to donate blood.
Since the rule change, lifeblood centres in the ACT have reported 1500 blood donations from donors who were previously affected by the old rule.
More than 10,000 blood donations are needed every week to support cancer patients, and with diagnoses predicted to increase by 22 per cent by 2031, cancer patients will need more donors to support them over the next decade.
It is still the leading cause of death in Australia, accounting for 30 per cent of all deaths in 2020.
To book a donation, call 13 14 95 or book online at lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood application.
