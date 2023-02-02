The Canberra Times
Norma Uhlmann, who paved the way for women in the Royal Australian Navy, dies aged 93

By Chris Uhlmann
Norma Uhlmann. Picture supplied

Norma Uhlmann's first step on a 30 year career in the Navy was marked by three red lines. They were struck through the words "Petty Officers and Men" at the top of her record of service. Above it is a handwritten correction, "Womens Royal Australian Naval Service".

