The endemic exploitation of migrant workers in Australia must stop

Quick fixes such as harsher penalties for employer misconduct appear attractive but will not work - however harsh the penalty might be, a worker is discouraged from cooperating with investigators if doing so would endanger their visa. Neither will limiting temporary migration to only high-wage earners automatically fix the problem of exploitation - exploitation of sponsored workers persists even in higher paid industries like information technology, in which sponsored workers may still be forced to pay the difference between their actual wage and the higher salary threshold by way of an illegal cashback. These changes will have no impact on systemic exploitation of the hundreds of thousands of international students and backpackers who are now rapidly returning to Australia.