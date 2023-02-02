The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Andrew Barr urges Commonwealth to keep Canberra airport on Qatar Airways international flight map

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
February 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government is lobbying the Commonwealth to insist that Qatar Airways keeps flying to Canberra in the face of repeated delays by the Middle Eastern carrier on resuming the route.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.