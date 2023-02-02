Norm Gardner isn't the type of trainer to travel to Sydney on a whim.
No, if he's taking a horse to the city it's because the Canberra-based trainer thinks the runner is a genuine chance of victory.
So while Miss Belgium is currently rated a $34 chance in the Bet365 market for Saturday's Listed Lonhro Plate, Gardner is confident the filly can topple her city rivals.
"She's had a couple of weeks off and I couldn't be happier with how she's come back," Gardner said. "She'll be very competitive up there.
"I think she's miles over the odds. In a race with seven runners, she's miles over the odds, I'll be surprised if she starts at $34."
Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott's Sicilian is the current $2.80 favourite, with Michael Freedman duo Madeira Sunrise ($4) and Mexico ($4.40) on the next line of betting.
Despite the odds, Miss Belgium is the only horse in the field with a win to her name. The filly took out the inaugural running of the $50,000 Clan O'Sullivan on her home track in late December.
Gardner entertained a trip to the Gold Coast for the Magic Millions, however decided to give the two-year-old a quick freshen up. The trainer is hoping to reap the benefits of the decision this weekend.
"We did the sums and it looked like she'd be around the fourth emergency at the Magic Millions, so we decided to pull the pin and give her a break," he said. "The main aim is the Black Opal. We were going to barrier trial her but she was going so well I decided to run her in Sydney.
"She'll be competitive. She's improved since the Clan O'Sullivan, the break did her good and I'm very happy with her."
Gardner has trained plenty of talented two-year-old horses in his time, however he's confident Miss Belgium is among the best of the bunch.
A $130,000 purchase at the 2022 Magic Millions sales, the filly quickly impressed. A debut in the Group 3 Gimcrack followed in October, where she finished eighth, Lonhro favourite Sicilian running sixth.
Gardner is yet to start dreaming of a Golden Slipper entry, instead focusing on a smooth path to this year's Black Opal.
The two-year-old feature is the trainer's primary goal and having come close in previous years, he's confident Miss Belgium is the horse to break through.
"She's right up there with some of the better two-year-olds I've trained," he said. "Lethal Lady ran fifth last year, this horse is faster than her. She's probably better than Miss Ostend, a couple of years ago she was beaten 1.5 lengths in the Black Opal.
"Miss Belgium will be competitive in the Black Opal. She'll go around Saturday, then go to the Black Opal Preview in three weeks and we'll have a better idea of where she's going after that."
While he has one eye on Saturday, Gardner will also be focused on achieving success at Thoroughbred Park on Friday.
Veteran Cyborg will return from a spell in the Federal and the trainer is confident he will figure in the finish.
"He'll run well first up," Gardner said. "He's had a couple of jump outs and I expect he's at least a place chance. He's still got a fair bit of weight, even with the claim, but he's drawn well and with enough give in the track he'll run well fresh."
