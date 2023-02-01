The Canberra Times
Sydney Thunder, ACT government set to make call on future BBL visits

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated February 1 2023 - 3:26pm, first published 3:00pm
Alex Ross batting for Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval. Picture by James Croucher

Sydney Thunder expect to "make some decisions" soon about their future playing home games at Manuka Oval as the Big Bash League readies for a fixture overhaul.

