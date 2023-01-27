The Canberra Times
BBL games 'squeeze' to hit Canberra and regional Australia cricket fans

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 27 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Alex Ross hits a six for Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval. Picture by James Croucher

The Big Bash League's reduction of games in a season could mean the end of Sydney Thunder 'home' fixtures in Canberra, and put a significant "squeeze" on cricket played around regional Australia according to legend Ian Healy.

