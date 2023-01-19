The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

BBL 12: Sydney Thunder defeat Melbourne Renegades at sold out Manuka Oval in charge to the finals

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated January 19 2023 - 11:13pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Ross batting for Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval. Picture: James Croucher

A sold-out crowd at Manuka Oval were treated to an entertaining eight-wicket Sydney Thunder win over the Melbourne Renegades in their Big Bash League showdown on Thursday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.