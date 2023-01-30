The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

New CBA 'needs to be done soon' as NRLW players left most vulnerable in NRL stalemate: RLPA

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
January 31 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last season's NRLW champions, the Newcastle Knights. Picture Getty Images

The Rugby League Players' Association have flagged the urgent need for a new and revised collective bargaining agreement to be locked in, with NRLW stars left most vulnerable as the season approaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.