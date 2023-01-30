The Rugby League Players' Association have flagged the urgent need for a new and revised collective bargaining agreement to be locked in, with NRLW stars left most vulnerable as the season approaches.
While NRL players are covered by the previous CBA - which expired on November 1 - NRLW players remain without a CBA.
Frustration over the stalemate between the NRL and RLPA's negotiations has been brewing since November, and the situation was inflamed when the NRL announced the new salary cap before Christmas without completing the CBA talks.
Now the NRL and RLPA are set to meet on Tuesday with concerns growing around NRLW players in particular.
MORE NRL CBA NEWS:
Speaking at a Senate committee hearing on concussions and repeated head trauma in contact sports on Monday, RLPA player operations manager Jamie Buhrer explained why finalising the CBA is so vital.
"We're probably one of the few sports that doesn't have one in place," Buhrer said. "Contracts would be guaranteed if we get the CBA done and dusted, which needs to be done soon with the season starting.
"In terms of the injury hardship under this bargaining process, the women would also be able to access that."
Buhrer was referencing the injury hardship fund which was secured in the RLPA's last CBA.
It allows players that sustain an injury (including repeated concussions) and have to medically retire to apply for up 75 per cent of their last contract for up to two years. The CBA also guarantees a contract if an injury forces them to retire.
Buhrer said ideally they'd like "to extend the fund ... and to have an ability to have past player medical support as well."
He also wanted improved consultation for the RLPA in changes to concussion protocols.
At the same hearing Professional Footballers Australia's co-chief executive Beau Busch suggested that if athletes had access to compensation in the form of WorkCover, it would "start collective bargaining from a much higher standard across all professional codes in Australia".
Due to the CBA stalemate the NRLW does not officially have a season start date, the draw has not been released, and many teams are still unable to sign players.
For clubs like the Canberra Raiders - one of four new NRLW teams in the expanded competition - it means not a single female player is officially locked in for the upcoming season.
Furthermore, some players across the NRLW have been reluctant to train without the protection of a CBA in place and even threatened a strike.
The ongoing issue has put a pin in any promotion or celebration of the upcoming season, which also hurts clubs and their sponsors.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.