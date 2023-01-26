"The list is good. We just haven't signed any of them - because we can't," Canberra Raiders chief executive Don Furner said with a laugh.
That inaugural Raiders list will be a combination of established NRLW players, Canberra talent and players from the country.
But with the NRL and Rugby League Players' Association yet to agree on a CBA for this year, the Green Machine can't officially sign anyone for their maiden season yet.
That's led to Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis stating the delay was putting the entire NRLW season at risk.
Canberra and Wests were one of four expansion teams joining the competition in 2024.
It's believed there's been plenty of interest to become a foundation player for the Green Machine, but they can't register any contracts.
NSW and St George Illawarra second-rower Shaylee Bent's toured the Raiders' centre of excellence, as has Mackenzie Wiki - the daughter of Raiders legend Ruben Wiki.
Furner said the CBA delay made it harder for the four expansion clubs.
"It is frustrating, but it comes together pretty quickly. But it would be good to know," he said.
"It is harder for the new clubs, but you've got to start somewhere.
"It would be good to know, but the CBA for the men's isn't agreed yet either and they kick off in a month's time.
"We've been through it before and we've just got to get it sorted."
The Raiders haven't been sitting on their hands waiting for that to happen though.
They've spent the past two weeks scouring the surrounding regions - from the Riverina down to the South Coast - in search of future NRLW stars.
Furner tagged along with Raiders NRLW coach Darrin Borthwick for the clinic in Narooma this week and was impressed with what he saw.
He said the Raiders' inaugural squad would be a mix of both homegrown talent and players from interstate - similar to when the Raiders entered the men's competition in 1982.
The Raiders will be back down to the South Coast in a couple of weeks, with the NRL side playing their first pre-season trial of the year against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Moruya on February 12.
"Definitely. We'll have to bring in 10 or so from out of town, no doubt, but then there'll be local girls, there'll be country girls, there'll be some Brumbies girls hopefully," Furner said.
"We'll definitely be a mix. The reality is it'll take a couple of years, the ones that are playing Tarsha Gale [Cup] will come through, and likewise these girls down at Narooma and the ones down at Wagga, and they'll come across and play in Tarsha Gale first and work their way through the grades.
"It's a matter of laying the groundwork, and Darrin and his staff have done that last week and this week in doing some scouting and some country clinics."
That's been Borthwick's job for the past two weeks.
While Furner joined him for the trip to Narooma, Borthwick and his staff also went to Wagga Wagga, Young and Cooma last week.
The Raiders held clinics for women from under-14s right the way up to senior level.
"I went down with Darrin and his staff and did some training clinics down at Narooma," Furner said.
"We got a good role up of numbers. I didn't get out to Wagga - and they did Wagga and Young and Cooma and all that last week.
"That's how you've got to do it. It was really good to see the young girls and their enthusiasm in Narooma [on Tuesday]."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
