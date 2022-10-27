NRL players are growing impatient with the sport's governing bodies over stalled negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA), as a former Canberra Raider is leading the charge to get a deal done.
When Parramatta-bound hooker Josh Hodgson took on his role on the Rugby League Players Association (RLPA) board of directors earlier this year, he was driven to deliver for his colleagues.
He doesn't have union roots, just a deep love of rugby league, and he's bringing that passion to the RLPA's current negotiations with the NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC).
Hodgson has been frustrated, though.
"Basic talks" between parties has come to a standstill, awaiting a revised CBA proposal that meets the RLPA's priorities, with "genuine revenue sharing" top of their list of demands.
"It's the biggest thing for us and we need to get aligned on it with codes like AFL and other sports," Hodgson told The Canberra Times.
"The players want the game to grow.
"It's like anything - if you're invested in something, it makes you want to grow it even bigger.
"So we want a fair revenue share.
"If the game takes a hit, we take it, too - and take the upside as well - but it gives players a real buy-in to the game.
"Right now it's messy. There was so much time wasted on us figuring out how much the NRL had gone above forecast.
"If we got that even revenue share decided, then as soon as the money comes in, it's worked out straight away, a clear percentage goes to the RLPA, and to the NRL."
The RLPA are also seeking improvements on NRLW collective terms, NRL minimum payments, employment terms, RLPA management of key programs, integrity matters, fairer commercial and property rights, and more NRL investment in wellbeing, education, player welfare, health, safety and support.
Hodgson said there is often a misrepresentation over RLPA negotiations, when there's more to the CBA than money alone.
"People don't know what the CBA entails for rugby league players and what you need away from the game - this isn't just about money," Hodgson said.
"There's a hell of a lot that goes into the CBA that is not financial.
"From the RLPA's perspective we're just really disappointed that we're this far into the year, it's nearly November and we're still not even firmly in full negotiations.
"We were informed it was going to be prioritised as soon as the season finished.
"It's a five-year agreement that takes a lot of going over.
"We've got the season just about to be under way, new contracts for a lot of players, and NRLW teams are starting up now with new teams as well - so there's a lot going on."
Hodgson argued meaningful negotiations on a new CBA would help foster a greater relationship between the RLPA, NRL and ALRC, which at times suffered from a lack of clear communication and consultation.
"Sometimes you do feel like you're going with cap in hand asking to have a little bit more money when rightfully that money, percentage-wise, is your money," he added.
"That then creates this divide between us and them. That's what we don't want.
"We are one sport. We want a genuine share not only in revenue, but in all areas across the game like decision-making.
"Sometimes decisions get made about rule changes with zero input from players and it massively has an impact. It was getting a little bit like Oz-Tag there for a little bit with that many quick rule changes.
"We also want protection around players, like those that come in for pre-season on week-to-week deals, then told they're not needed and have to find where they're going to live and work.
"Then there's insurances for people that leave the game not in the best way with injuries.
"And now there's what's coming out with CTE and concussions. I know the RLPA works really hard making sure retired players are looked after and especially with this, that'll be a focus in the future.
"We want to have a say in all of that as players."
Hodgson is determined to make a difference in his position and sees the current negotiations as one of many ways he is giving back to the game that has given him so much.
"I have a life that I couldn't have ever dreamed of when I was a young lad in a council estate kicking a ball around," he said.
"I'm just trying to be honest as a player. That's how I've always gone about it since being an RLPA delegate.
"Sometimes you've got to talk politically and be across the details before you speak.
"But I love this game. From three years old, now I'm in my 30s, I'm really passionate about growing it as big as we can.
"That's why getting this right with the NRL is so important, because we don't want to get left behind other sports and look back and wonder what we did wrong. There's a bit of work to be done, but we'll get there."
